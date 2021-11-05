Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.75. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

