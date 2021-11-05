Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00081640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00103465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.52 or 0.07264093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.16 or 0.94896047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

