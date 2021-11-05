Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Roku updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.62. 5,822,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

