Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $9.14 on Thursday, reaching $280.25. The company had a trading volume of 97,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. Roku has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 10.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

