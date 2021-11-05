Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $530.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.00. 80,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

