Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $560.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.80. The company had a trading volume of 89,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.70. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.