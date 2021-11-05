Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Price Target to $9.00

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

VMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 81.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

