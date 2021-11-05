Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Loews worth $32,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

