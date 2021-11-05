Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $112.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $113.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

