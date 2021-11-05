Royal Bank of Canada Increases Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,266.63 ($16.55).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Friday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,093.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,055.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.