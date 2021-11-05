Royal Bank of Canada Raises GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target to C$58.50

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.92.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down C$1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.51. The company had a trading volume of 239,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,803. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$27.82 and a twelve month high of C$54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. The stock has a market cap of C$16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

