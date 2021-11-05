Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.30% of Healthcare Services Group worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

