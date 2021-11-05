Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of DaVita worth $33,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 55.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 299,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 107,358 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 27.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

