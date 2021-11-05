Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.32% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $148.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79.

