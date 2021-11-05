Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 804 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.50) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 631.40 ($8.25).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 447 ($5.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 929.31. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

