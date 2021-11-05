Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.63

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 1157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

