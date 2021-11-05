Ruby R. Chandy Sells 1,930 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AME traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.94. 1,095,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,752. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 31.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

