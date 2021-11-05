Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading Down 34.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00083957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00083381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.88 or 0.07292317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.62 or 1.00087311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022830 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars.

