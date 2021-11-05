Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

