Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $59,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

RUTH opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

