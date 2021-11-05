Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Ryerson stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.66. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

