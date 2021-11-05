Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.85. 111,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.66. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

