Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.50 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 111,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,718. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

