Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces Earnings Results

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 6,587,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,428. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

