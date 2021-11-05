Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares traded up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.99. 79,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,037,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sabre alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sabre by 15,264.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,415 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $47,180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $20,293,961,000.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.