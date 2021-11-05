Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH remained flat at $$5.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,305. The company has a market cap of $162.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SACH. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sachem Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

