SAFE DEAL Price Down 9.9% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00003866 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $340,389.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00083957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00083381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.88 or 0.07292317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.62 or 1.00087311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022830 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,004,489 coins and its circulating supply is 975,103 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

