Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 6,601 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 94,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

