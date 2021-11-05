Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$15.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Safestore has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

