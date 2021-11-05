Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of SLRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,432,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 502.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

