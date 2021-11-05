Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168.10 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25). Approximately 197,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 210,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

The company has a market cap of £123.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.37%.

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

