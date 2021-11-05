Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.56.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP traded up C$1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.23. The company had a trading volume of 578,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,176. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$29.22 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.27.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.