Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $157.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Shares of SRPT traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

