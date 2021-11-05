ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.49

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $981.50 million, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

