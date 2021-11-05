ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.49

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $981.50 million, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.
In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.