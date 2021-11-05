Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives €150.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €150.50 ($177.06).

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SU traded up €1.36 ($1.60) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €153.88 ($181.04). The stock had a trading volume of 778,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €140.62.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

