Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer Sells 41,000 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNDR stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.