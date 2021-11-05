Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $97,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after acquiring an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $28,444,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

XEC stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

