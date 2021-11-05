Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.97 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

