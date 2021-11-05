Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 66.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,093 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2,051.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 418,858 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

