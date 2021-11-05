Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,890 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 9.4% during the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $184.52 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

