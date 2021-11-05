Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ribbit LEAP worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEAP stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

