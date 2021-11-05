Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,815,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,543,000 after buying an additional 198,515 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,496,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,702,000 after buying an additional 332,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

The Western Union stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

