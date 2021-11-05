Scotiabank Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.11. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.65 and a 52-week high of C$13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.22.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

