Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$155.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $113.85 on Monday. TFI International has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.37.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

