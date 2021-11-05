Scotiabank Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.75

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 1,096,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

