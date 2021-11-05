Secret Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Secret has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $15.20 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.89 or 0.00014574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00317435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

