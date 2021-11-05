Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.39.

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

