Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SES. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

TSE:SES opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -15.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

