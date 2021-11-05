Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Security National Financial worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

