SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

